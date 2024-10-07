Celta Vigo launch appeal for talisman to be available for Real Madrid clash

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Celta Vigo achieved an impressive win over Las Palmas on Saturday, despite facing a challenging situation.



Claudio Giraldez’s team was reduced to nine players for more than thirty minutes after Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas received red cards within a span of three minutes.



Currently, both Moriba and Aspas are set to miss Celta’s opening match after the international break against Real Madrid at Balaidos.



Nevertheless, the club remains optimistic that they might find a way for them to participate.