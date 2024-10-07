You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990631

Source: Football-espana

Celta Vigo launch appeal for talisman to be available for Real Madrid clash

Celta Vigo picked up a remarkable victory against Las Palmas on Saturday Celta Vigo picked up a remarkable victory against Las Palmas on Saturday

Celta Vigo achieved an impressive win over Las Palmas on Saturday, despite facing a challenging situation.

Claudio Giraldez’s team was reduced to nine players for more than thirty minutes after Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas received red cards within a span of three minutes.

Currently, both Moriba and Aspas are set to miss Celta’s opening match after the international break against Real Madrid at Balaidos.

Nevertheless, the club remains optimistic that they might find a way for them to participate.

