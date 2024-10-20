You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996145

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Celta Vigo prepare to make opening move in transfer battle with Barcelona

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Oscar Mingueza Oscar Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza has emerged as a key player for Celta Vigo in the early stages of the season, showcasing his skills once again in the narrow loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

He assisted Williot Swedberg’s equalizer, bringing his season totals to two goals and five assists.

Mingueza's impressive performances have attracted interest from several clubs for a potential transfer in 2025.

Barcelona is among the interested parties, with the opportunity to acquire him for just €10 million, as his release clause with Celta is set at €20 million, but a 50% sell-on clause for the Catalans would apply.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment