Source: BBC

'Celtic must step up to heavyweight clash in Dortmund'

Celtic is transitioning from facing relatively easy opponents to a much tougher challenge as they prepare for a Champions League match against last season's finalists at their iconic stadium. Brendan Rodgers refers to this matchup as the "acid test."

In boxing terms, Celtic has been through a lengthy undercard filled with one-sided victories, showcasing their relentless performance.

Playing in Scotland has been a safe space for Rodgers' squad, but the upcoming game against Dortmund promises to be anything but easy.

