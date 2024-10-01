'Celtic must step up to heavyweight clash in Dortmund'

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: BBC

Celtic is transitioning from facing relatively easy opponents to a much tougher challenge as they prepare for a Champions League match against last season's finalists at their iconic stadium. Brendan Rodgers refers to this matchup as the "acid test."



In boxing terms, Celtic has been through a lengthy undercard filled with one-sided victories, showcasing their relentless performance.



Playing in Scotland has been a safe space for Rodgers' squad, but the upcoming game against Dortmund promises to be anything but easy.