Celtic return to summit with comfortable victory

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: BBC

Celtic ascended to the summit of the Scottish Premiership standings following a convincing victory against Motherwell at Fir Park.



Lennon Miller came close to scoring on two occasions, striking the woodwork and causing concern for the visiting team, before Luke McCowan netted the first goal of the match.



McCowan, a former player for Dundee, took the place of Callum McGregor in the midfield, as the captain was given a rest due to an abductor issue, with Alistair Johnston assuming the captaincy in his absence.