You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1990214

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Celtic 'show resilience' to come from behind at County

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Celtic secured a 2-1 victory over Ross County Celtic secured a 2-1 victory over Ross County

Celtic demonstrated impressive resilience and mentality by overcoming a deficit against Ross County, ensuring their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had urged his team to respond even more strongly following their midweek defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, for the first 70 minutes, Celtic struggled to find their rhythm and were taught a lesson by County on how to effectively counter a stronger opponent.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment