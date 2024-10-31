You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000540

Source: BBC

Celtic stay unbeaten after belatedly overcoming Dundee

Celtic maintained their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership, remaining tied with Aberdeen at the top of the table, following a decisive win against Dundee.

After a slow start that lasted 60 minutes and required three substitutions, Brendan Rodgers' team found their rhythm at Parkhead.

Alistair Johnston scored his second goal in as many matches by finishing off a cross from Yang Hyun-Jun.

Seven minutes later, Arne Engels extended the lead by successfully converting a penalty awarded after Kyogo Furuhashi was fouled.

