Celtics beat Dallas to win record 18th NBA title

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: BBC

The Boston Celtics secured a record 18th championship as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to complete a 4-1 series victory in the NBA Finals.



Dallas had kept alive their title hopes with a 122-84 win on Friday to deny the Celtics a clean sweep in the best-of-seven championship series.



But in front of their home fans in Boston, the top seeds were inspired to victory by Jayson Tatum's 31-point performance.



The championship win was the Celtics' first in 16 years and moves them one clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 17, in the record books.