Celtics into NBA Finals with clean sweep against Pacers

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: BBC

The Boston Celtics secured their spot in the NBA Finals by sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.



Jaylen Brown's three-pointer, assisted by Derrick White, secured a 105-102 victory. With key contributions from Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics dominated, winning the series 4-0.



Coach Joe Mazzulla credited the team's talent and trust in coaching.



Boston, aiming for their 23rd NBA Finals appearance, awaits the winner of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series. Dallas leads 3-0.