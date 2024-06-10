Celtics take 2-0 lead against Mavericks in NBA Finals

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jrue Holiday top scored for the Boston Celtics as they took a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals.



Holiday scored 26 points as the Celtics won game two 105-98 in the best-of-seven series while team-mate Jayson Tatum registered 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.



Luka Doncic contributed 32 points along with 11 assists and 11 rebounds in a triple double for the Mavericks, who made 16 out of 24 free throws compared to 19 of 20 from the Celtics.