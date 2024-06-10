You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948775
Source: BBC

Celtics take 2-0 lead against Mavericks in NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum (left) and Jrue Holiday were key to the Celtics' win Jayson Tatum (left) and Jrue Holiday were key to the Celtics' win

Jrue Holiday top scored for the Boston Celtics as they took a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals.

Holiday scored 26 points as the Celtics won game two 105-98 in the best-of-seven series while team-mate Jayson Tatum registered 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Luka Doncic contributed 32 points along with 11 assists and 11 rebounds in a triple double for the Mavericks, who made 16 out of 24 free throws compared to 19 of 20 from the Celtics.

