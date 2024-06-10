Central Africa Republic coach Raoul Savoy eyes revenge against Ghana in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Central Africa Republic coach Raoul Savoy is determined to avenge his team's previous loss to Ghana's Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The four-time Africa champions will face off against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday four of Group I.



Ghana, a strong team from West Africa, revived their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought victory against Mali.



On the other hand, Central Africa Republic is still in the running for World Cup qualification, having secured a victory in their last game.



They currently have four points after three matches in the qualifying campaign.