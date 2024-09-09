Centurion Nissanka condemns England to dismal defeat

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: BBC

England suffered their heaviest defeat under Brendon McCullum as Pathum Nissanka's outstanding century propelled Sri Lanka to a remarkable victory at The Kia Oval.



The home team aimed for a flawless summer record for the first time in two decades but fell short due to a lackluster performance.



Despite losing the series 2-1, Sri Lanka broke a 10-match winless run against England, marking a significant achievement in what was expected to be a challenging tour.