Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Centurion Nissanka condemns England to dismal defeat

Best shots of Nissanka's match-winning 100 Best shots of Nissanka's match-winning 100

England suffered their heaviest defeat under Brendon McCullum as Pathum Nissanka's outstanding century propelled Sri Lanka to a remarkable victory at The Kia Oval.

The home team aimed for a flawless summer record for the first time in two decades but fell short due to a lackluster performance.

Despite losing the series 2-1, Sri Lanka broke a 10-match winless run against England, marking a significant achievement in what was expected to be a challenging tour.

