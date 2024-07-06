You are here: HomeSports2024 07 06Article 1957595

Source: BBC

Champion Alcaraz beats Tiafoe in five-set thriller

Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion, survived a tough challenge from Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon, winning 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 in a thrilling five-set match on Centre Court.

The victory keeps Alcaraz's hopes of consecutive major titles alive after his French Open win.

Alcaraz praised Tiafoe's competitiveness, reflecting on their previous encounters.

Earlier, world number one Jannik Sinner advanced to the last 16 with a dominant 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

