Change needed to 'protect' academy players - Maresca

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged the Premier League to revise its financial regulations to prevent clubs from feeling "obligated" to sell players developed through their academies.



The sale of academy graduates results in the entire transfer fee being recorded as 'pure profit' in the clubs' financial statements, which assists them in adhering to the league's stringent profit and sustainability guidelines.



Conor Gallagher, a 24-year-old midfielder who has been with Chelsea since the age of eight, has reached an agreement to transfer to Atletico Madrid for a fee of £33 million.



In the past year, Chelsea has also sold several other academy products, including Mason Mount (£55 million), Lewis Hall (£28 million), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£15 million), Ian Maatsen (£35 million), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5 million), and Billy Gilmour (£7.5 million). Additionally, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are anticipated to follow suit.