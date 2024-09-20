You are here: HomeSports2024 09 20Article 1983962

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Change to fixture demands must be player-led - Guardiola

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rodri featured 63 times for club and country last season in a 2023-24 campaign lasting 343 days Rodri featured 63 times for club and country last season in a 2023-24 campaign lasting 343 days

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola emphasizes that any adjustments to the growing demands of football fixtures should originate from the players themselves.

Midfielder Rodri, 28, expressed on Tuesday that players are nearing a strike due to the overwhelming number of matches scheduled.

Guardiola stated, "For any change to occur, it has to be initiated by the players, as they hold the key to making a difference.

The sport can function without managers, directors, media, or owners, but it cannot exist without players. They possess the unique power to effect change."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment