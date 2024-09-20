Change to fixture demands must be player-led - Guardiola

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola emphasizes that any adjustments to the growing demands of football fixtures should originate from the players themselves.



Midfielder Rodri, 28, expressed on Tuesday that players are nearing a strike due to the overwhelming number of matches scheduled.



Guardiola stated, "For any change to occur, it has to be initiated by the players, as they hold the key to making a difference.



The sport can function without managers, directors, media, or owners, but it cannot exist without players. They possess the unique power to effect change."