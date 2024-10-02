Cheika banned for 'disrespecting' doctor in first game in charge

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: BBC

Leicester Tigers' head coach Michael Cheika has received a suspension from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) for showing "disrespect" towards a match-day doctor during his debut match with the Premiership team.



The 57-year-old Australian was found in violation of rule 5.12, which pertains to actions deemed "prejudicial to the interests of the game," following his behavior after Leicester's close victory against Exeter Chiefs.



An independent disciplinary panel convened on Tuesday night and imposed a two-week suspension, with one week deferred until the season concludes.