Chelsea FC star guilty after driving offence

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea FC star Enzo Fernandez has been found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche which allegedly ran a red light in Carmarthenshire.



The 23-year-old Argentinian-born footballer was charged with not giving information to Dyfed-Powys Police on 27 December last year.



The Premier League midfielder was found guilty in his absence at a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.



He is due to be sentenced in Llanelli on 11 September.