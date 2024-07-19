You are here: HomeSports2024 07 19Article 1961630

Source: BBC

Chelsea FC star guilty after driving offence

Enzo Fernandez was not at court in Llanelli when the verdict was announced Enzo Fernandez was not at court in Llanelli when the verdict was announced

Chelsea FC star Enzo Fernandez has been found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche which allegedly ran a red light in Carmarthenshire.

The 23-year-old Argentinian-born footballer was charged with not giving information to Dyfed-Powys Police on 27 December last year.

The Premier League midfielder was found guilty in his absence at a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is due to be sentenced in Llanelli on 11 September.

