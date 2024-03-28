Chelsea Women secure Champions League semis spot

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mayra Ramirez scored the opening goal for Chelsea in the first half of her European club debut, but Chasity Grant equalized for Ajax in the second half.



Chelsea secured a 4-1 victory on aggregate after winning 3-0 in the first leg in Amsterdam.



Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea midfielder, commented, "Ajax performed as we anticipated."



Chelsea had a comfortable lead in the first leg, but Ajax almost took the lead early on when Zecira Musovic's clearance was blocked by Tiny Hoekstra, hitting the post.



Ramirez scored her first Champions League goal after being set up by Guro Reiten.



Despite Grant's goal for Ajax, Chelsea's aggregate lead was too much to overcome.



Musovic made crucial saves in the final minutes to deny Ajax any further goals.