You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965449

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

Chelsea accept Atletico Madrid offer for Gallagher

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this summer amid strong interest from Atletico Madrid Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this summer amid strong interest from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have accepted a bid from Atletico Madrid for midfielder Conor Gallagher after he rejected a new Blues contract in June.

The England international, 24, is now able to negotiate personal terms after a bid of around £33m, according to sources in Spain, was accepted.

Chelsea are understood to prefer the sale to a club outside of English football so have opted to accept a lower bid, rather than the £45m being discussed with Aston Villa in June.

It remains unclear whether Gallagher will accept a move overseas but the Londoners are ready to sell with less than one year remaining on his current deal.

He is believed to have turned down a three-year contract, structured in a two-year deal with an option for an extra year, in June.

Gallagher could also opt to leave the club on a free transfer next summer and has previously had interest from Tottenham, West Ham and Everton.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment