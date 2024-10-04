'Chelsea can't compete with Man City or Arsenal'

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

Enzo Maresca expresses his belief that Chelsea is not in a position to challenge for major titles against Manchester City and Arsenal this season.



The Italian manager has made a strong start at Stamford Bridge, achieving seven victories in ten matches, with the team scoring 27 goals and climbing to fourth place, only two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.



Despite this success, Maresca has advised a measured approach regarding the team's potential to secure significant trophies in his inaugural season.



Following a 4-2 victory over Gent in the Europa Conference League, he stated, "I really don’t think we can compete with City or Arsenal."