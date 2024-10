Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea began their Women's Champions League journey with a victory against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.



Sonia Bompastor's team took an early lead just two minutes into the match when Sjoeke Nusken's header deflected off Sheila Garcia and crossed the goal line.



The Blues extended their advantage before the half-hour mark, as Guro Reiten successfully converted a well-placed penalty after Nusken was fouled in the area.