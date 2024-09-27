Chelsea interested in defender being scouted by Real Madrid

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is looking to strengthen their central defense next summer and is currently exploring various options.



One player under consideration is Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig. However, they are not the only club interested in him.



At just 21 years old, Lukeba transferred from Olympique Lyon last summer for €30 million, and his impressive performances in both the Bundesliga and Champions League have attracted attention from top clubs.



With four years remaining on his contract with Leipzig, the club is not in a hurry to sell. Reports indicate that Real Madrid scouted Lukeba during Leipzig's match against Atletico Madrid.