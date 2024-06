Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former France midfielder, Claude Makelele, praises Kobbie Mainoo for his potential, comparing him to Ghana legend Michael Essien.



The Manchester United player, of Ghanaian descent, has been called up to the England squad for Euro 2024.



Makelele suggests a midfield trio of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Mainoo to strengthen the Three Lions.