Chelsea linked with €60m move for Barcelona defender – report

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's Sporting Director Deco expressed his intention to retain key players following the closure of the transfer window.



Despite recent challenges in offloading players, other clubs may still pursue top talents if opportunities arise.



Jules Kounde is among those who could attract interest. Having played as a right-back for the past year due to limited options, Kounde has stated his satisfaction in Catalonia.



However, there were rumors last summer about his potential interest in a transfer, and TBR Football reports that he is still on Chelsea's radar as they seek to strengthen their defense, alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.