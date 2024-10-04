You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989185

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Chelsea put four past Gent in Conference League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Pedro Neto's goal was his second of the season Pedro Neto's goal was his second of the season

Chelsea made 11 changes to their lineup and secured a convincing victory against Gent in their first match of the Conference League.

Renato Veiga opened the scoring with a header in the 12th minute, connecting with a cross from Mykhailo Mudryk.

Just 49 seconds into the second half, winger Pedro Neto found the net with a close-range finish after receiving a long ball from Axel Disasi.

Gent briefly thought they had a chance to come back when defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored with a header in the 50th minute, which was confirmed as onside after a video assistant referee review.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment