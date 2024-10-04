Chelsea put four past Gent in Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea made 11 changes to their lineup and secured a convincing victory against Gent in their first match of the Conference League.



Renato Veiga opened the scoring with a header in the 12th minute, connecting with a cross from Mykhailo Mudryk.



Just 49 seconds into the second half, winger Pedro Neto found the net with a close-range finish after receiving a long ball from Axel Disasi.



Gent briefly thought they had a chance to come back when defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored with a header in the 50th minute, which was confirmed as onside after a video assistant referee review.