Chelsea's major shareholder not selling

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Clearlake Capital, Chelsea's majority shareholder, is not considering selling their stake despite rumors of internal power struggles, according to ESPN sources.



A Bloomberg report suggested that the club's key shareholders are looking into buyout options, but insiders have clarified that Clearlake's primary goal is to ensure long-term stability at Stamford Bridge.



Clearlake holds 61.54% of Chelsea, while the remaining 38.46% is owned by Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss.