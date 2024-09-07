You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978307

Source: ESPN

Chelsea's major shareholder not selling

Clearlake Capital, Chelsea's majority shareholder, is not considering selling their stake despite rumors of internal power struggles, according to ESPN sources.

A Bloomberg report suggested that the club's key shareholders are looking into buyout options, but insiders have clarified that Clearlake's primary goal is to ensure long-term stability at Stamford Bridge.

Clearlake holds 61.54% of Chelsea, while the remaining 38.46% is owned by Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss.

