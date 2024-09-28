You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1987115

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chelsea secure 4-2 victory over Brighton

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Cole Palmer has 31 goal involvements in the Premier League in 2024 Cole Palmer has 31 goal involvements in the Premier League in 2024

Cole Palmer made history by becoming the first player to net four first-half goals in a Premier League match, leading Chelsea to a decisive victory over Brighton and securing third place in the league standings.

The match was filled with excitement as Palmer, 22, not only struck the post but also had another goal disallowed before halftime, showcasing Chelsea's dynamic

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment