Chelsea secure 4-2 victory over Brighton

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cole Palmer made history by becoming the first player to net four first-half goals in a Premier League match, leading Chelsea to a decisive victory over Brighton and securing third place in the league standings.



The match was filled with excitement as Palmer, 22, not only struck the post but also had another goal disallowed before halftime, showcasing Chelsea's dynamic



attack against Brighton's high defensive line.



Brighton initially took the lead with two early goals, benefiting from mistakes by Chelsea's former Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, much to the delight of the sunlit Stamford Bridge crowd.



After Georginio Rutter put Brighton ahead, Palmer took control of the match with an impressive performance. He hit the post and scored from an offside position before finding the net with a pass from Nicolas Jackson, all within a thrilling span of 138 seconds.



Palmer then converted his 10th consecutive penalty for Chelsea after Jadon Sancho was fouled, and he completed a rapid hat-trick with a stunning 25-yard free kick into the top corner. His fourth goal followed shortly after, assisted by Sancho, as Brighton briefly rallied after capitalizing on a mistake from Sanchez.