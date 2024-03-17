Chelsea secures 4-2 victory over Leicester City to book FA Cup semi-finals slot

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea scored twice in stoppage time to survive a major scare against Leicester City and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.



Substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke snatched victory for the Blues at the end of a dramatic second half in which the home fans threatened to turn on manager Mauricio Pochettino.



The hosts led comfortably at 2-0 until Axel Disasi scored a comedy own goal from 35 yards out to breathe life into the tie in the 51st minute.



Stephy Mavididi curled in a superb equaliser 11 minutes later after which a fractious Stamford Bridge voiced its unrest with loud boos and chants of "you don't know what you're doing".



But a red card with 17 minutes to go for Leicester defender Callum Doyle proved crucial.



He fouled Nicolas Jackson and, having been initially been shown a yellow card and a penalty given, the video assistant referee ruled the foul was outside of the box but upgraded his yellow to red.



Chelsea applied constant pressure from there and Chukwuemeka slotted in after a clever flick from Cole Palmer, who scored along with Marc Cucurella for Chelsea in the first half, in the 92nd minute.



Madueke's long-range strike sealed the win which maintains Chelsea's hopes of ending a difficult season on a high by winning the FA Cup for the first time since 2018.



Leicester's attention turns back to the Championship where the Foxes' lead has been cut to one point as they attempt to earn promotion back to the Premier League