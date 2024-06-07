You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947815

Source: BBC

Chelsea sign Fulham defender Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo signed for Fulham from Manchester City in 2020 Tosin Adarabioyo signed for Fulham from Manchester City in 2020

Chelsea have signed Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with the 26-year-old joining the Blues on a four-year deal.

Adarabioyo, who will join when his contract expires at the end of the month, is understood to be making the move in order to play in Europe with Chelsea having qualified for next season's Europa Conference League.

Former Manchester City academy centre-back Adarabioyo rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid players at Fulham in April.

