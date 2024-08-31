Chelsea sign Sancho on loan from Man Utd

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea has secured the services of Jadon Sancho, a winger from Manchester United, on a loan agreement that will last until the conclusion of the current season.



This arrangement includes a commitment for Chelsea to permanently acquire the 24-year-old England international for a fee ranging from £20 million to £25 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Sancho transferred to United in July 2021 for a substantial fee of £73 million from the German club Borussia Dortmund; however, his tenure at Old Trafford has been challenging.



Over the course of three full seasons, he made 83 appearances but experienced a notable dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, resulting in him training separately from the first team.