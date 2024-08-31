You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975610

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

Chelsea sign Sancho on loan from Man Utd

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jadon Sancho's only appearance for Manchester United this season was in the Community Shield Jadon Sancho's only appearance for Manchester United this season was in the Community Shield

Chelsea has secured the services of Jadon Sancho, a winger from Manchester United, on a loan agreement that will last until the conclusion of the current season.

This arrangement includes a commitment for Chelsea to permanently acquire the 24-year-old England international for a fee ranging from £20 million to £25 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sancho transferred to United in July 2021 for a substantial fee of £73 million from the German club Borussia Dortmund; however, his tenure at Old Trafford has been challenging.

Over the course of three full seasons, he made 83 appearances but experienced a notable dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, resulting in him training separately from the first team.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment