Chelsea star Ben Chilwell gives special gift to rap superstar Central Cee

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: goal.com

Rap superstar Central Cee visited Chelsea at Stamford Bridge ahead of their match against Sheffield United on Saturday.



The British rapper, whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su, watched on as the Blues cruised to an easy victory over the relegation-battling Blades through goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. Ahead of kickoff, the London-born rapper was gifted a Chelsea jersey by England full-back Ben Chilwell.



The win on the night was an important one for Mauricio Pochettino's side as it helped them creep into the top half of the Premier League standings with 22 points after 17 games. They now sit in 10th place, one point ahead of Fulham.



The Blues will now take on an important clash when they host Newcastle United on Tuesday, December 19 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.



Pochettino will be hoping that his side can carry their form into the clash as the competition may be their only hope for silverware this season.