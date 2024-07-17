You are here: HomeSports2024 07 17Article 1960913

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Chelsea to investigate ‘racist’ video posted by Enzo Fernandez taunting France players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Enzo Fernandez Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea is looking into a social media video posted by midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which the French Football Federation (FFF) claims depicts them singing a racist song.

Fernandez shared the video on Instagram following
Argentina's Copa America win against Colombia, where he and his teammates were seen chanting about the France national team.

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, who is Fernandez's teammate, has also shared the video on social media, labelling it as "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism". The FFF has accused Argentina's national team of singing a "racist and discriminatory" song.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment