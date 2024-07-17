Chelsea to investigate ‘racist’ video posted by Enzo Fernandez taunting France players

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Chelsea is looking into a social media video posted by midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which the French Football Federation (FFF) claims depicts them singing a racist song.



Fernandez shared the video on Instagram following

Argentina's Copa America win against Colombia, where he and his teammates were seen chanting about the France national team.



Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, who is Fernandez's teammate, has also shared the video on social media, labelling it as "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism". The FFF has accused Argentina's national team of singing a "racist and discriminatory" song.