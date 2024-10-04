You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989443

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: Lighters Zone

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest lineups, expected starting 11, confirmed team news and injuries: Palmer, Gibbs-White in battle of England No. 10s

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Chelsea will aim to secure a win over Forest Chelsea will aim to secure a win over Forest

Chelsea will look to maintain their strong start to the season as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Sunday.

Following a 4-2 victory against Gent in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, Enzo Maresca's team has achieved five consecutive wins across all competitions and remains unbeaten in the Premier League since their initial loss to Manchester City.

Last weekend, Chelsea dominated Brighton & Hove Albion, with Cole Palmer scoring all four goals for the team. The Blues have scored at least three goals in each of their last four matches, promising an exciting atmosphere as the Maresca era unfolds.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment