Chelsea winger Angelo joins Al-Nassr for £19.1m

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel, who did not participate in any competitive matches for Chelsea, has transferred to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro-League from the Blues for a fee of £19.1 million.



The 19-year-old originally joined Stamford Bridge for £13 million in July 2023 from Santos and spent the previous season on loan at Chelsea's affiliated club, Strasbourg, where he made 24 appearances.



In October 2020, at the age of 15 years and 308 days, he set a record as the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian top division, playing for Santos against Fluminense at the Maracana Stadium.



Chelsea retains a sell-on clause for the player, who will now join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr.