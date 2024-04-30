Chief Imam's Office disappointed in NSA over unfulfilled partnership promise

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Office of the National Chief Imam has expressed disappointment in the National Sports Authority (NSA) for not following through on a proposed partnership regarding a planned soccer match between Accra Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the Daily Guide reports.



The match was intended to endorse peace ahead of the December elections.



Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, expressed the Chief Imam's disappointment, stating that the Chief Imam feels disrespected by the NSA's actions.



Despite initial outreach from the NSA and a subsequent media launch on the subject, the proposed partnership did not materialize, and there was no response from the NSA to follow-up correspondence from the Chief Imam's office.



Sheikh Arimiyao emphasized, "We demand an apology."



The Chief Imam's office suspects fraudulent activity and is calling for an investigation, especially concerning the possibility that organizers may have sought sponsorship for an event that was not taking place.



The scheduled date for the event, April 28, 2024, has passed without any communication regarding a postponement or cancellation.



Sheikh Arimiyao expressed disappointment that no one had informed the Chief Imam's office about the status of the event, noting that they expected to receive event materials such as logos or posters as the scheduled date approached, but nothing was provided.