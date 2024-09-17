You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982432

Source: thebftonline.com

China ready to expand cooperation in key sectors – Tong Defa

Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s readiness to support Ghana Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s readiness to support Ghana

China has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation with Ghana in agriculture, fisheries, energy, infrastructure, and more.

At a press briefing, Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa emphasized China’s readiness to support Ghana's economic development and industrialization, urging Ghanaian businesses to seize trade opportunities.

During the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, China outlined a plan for strengthening ties with Africa through ten partnership actions, including trade, health, green development, and vocational education.

China pledged $50.6 billion in financial support and aims to create jobs and enhance Africa’s modernization.

