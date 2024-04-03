Choosing Ghana over Spain has helped me a lot - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Inaki Williams considers his choice to play for Ghana as one of the highlights of his career, despite encountering difficulties on the field.



The striker, who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, made this significant decision in 2022 and has since represented the Black Stars in 17 matches.



Although he has only scored once, his performances with Ghana differ from his contributions at Athletic Bilbao, where he remains a key player with 11 goals and three assists in all competitions this season.



Despite making a critical error leading to a goal against Ghana during his Africa Cup of Nations debut earlier this year, Williams remains steadfast in his commitment to representing his parents' homeland. He expressed his gratitude for being able to represent the country of his parents and family, reconnect with his origins, and have the opportunity to travel and see his loved ones in Ghana.



While things didn't go as planned on the field, Williams believes that this decision has helped him both personally and athletically. In fact, he feels that he is currently experiencing one of the best moments of his career thanks to this choice.



Despite the challenges he faces internationally, Williams continues to excel for Athletic Bilbao, boasting an impressive record of 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.