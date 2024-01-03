Chris Hughton, Black Stars players unhappy with poor training facilities in Kumasi - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton and his backroom staff have been left frustrated and livid over the country's poor camping facilities - leaving players angry over the sorry state of the training pitch and general conditions in camp, just 11 days before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



The controversial U-turn in change of camping base from South Africa to homeland is now beginning to bite amid huge disquiet within the group.



The Black Stars commenced their nine-day camp in Kumasi at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, deviating from their initial plan to train at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Regrettably, upon inspection of the Baba Yara Stadium's pitch, deemed essential for the first training session, the technical staff found it unsuitable.



This unexpected setback prompted concerns, as the current state of the field was deemed unplayable.



The team's preparations for the prestigious tournament faced a hurdle, forcing adjustments to their training location.



Despite the setback, the Black Stars remain dedicated to their goal of preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.



The challenges posed by the suboptimal pitch conditions have, however, heightened the technical team's disappointment, emphasizing the importance of suitable training environments for optimal performance in the upcoming tournament.