Chris Hughton reveals Kudus Mohammed's best position

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has stated that he views Mohammed Kudus to be a number 10 and not a right-winger.



Hughton believes Kudus best fits the role due to his goal-scoring abilities although the player has been phenomenal playing right wing for his club.



Speaking on talkSports, he acknowledged Kudus' incredible talent while highlighting the 23-year-old's career so far.



“He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that. Came through a wonderful academy in Ghana and had good periods at Ajax, where they moved his position,” the Black Stars coach said on talkSPORT.



“The type of player he is, you look at him as a no.10, because he is a goal scorer. You want to get him close to goal, but he has had good success playing on the right-hand side."



Chris Hughton further opined that Kudus Mohammed would transition into the number 10 role eventually in the course of his career.



“I think eventually, he will be a no.10; a form of a 10 somewhere. But he’s somebody that’s talented right across the forward line.”



The Ghanaian has got off to a really good start at West Ham United since joining from Ajax in August.



He is played mostly on the right wing and has now scored 9 goals in 20 matches in all competitions.





