Chris Hughton tips Ghana to countries likely to lift the 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

, Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has elevated the hopes of a nation, pinpointing Ghana as a formidable contender for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).



The West African football powerhouse is meticulously gearing up for the prestigious tournament, set to unfold in Ivory Coast from January 2024 to February 2024.



In a recent interview with talkSPORTS, Chris Hughton revealed Ghana is one of the countries to clinch the coveted title.



"There are a lot of strong teams the more I have been involved in African football now I think the days of...it is the same in Europe there are so many good teams Cameroon, Morocco, Egypt for obvious reasons, Senegal because of what they have done," he said



"I will like to think Ghana we are next door we bring a good support and it is a long time since we won it," he added.



The spotlight intensifies as Ghana unveils its 55-man provisional squad, a lineup meticulously curated to navigate the challenges of one of Africa's most anticipated football events.



As part of its preparations, Ghana is eyeing South Africa as the preferred training ground, aiming to harness optimal conditions that will forge a united and formidable team.



Ghana is in Group B alongside record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. Ghana will play its first game at the 2023 AFCON against Cape Verde on January 14th, 2024.



The Black Stars who have won the AFCON four times will hope to end the country's 41-year trophy drought by winning the ultimate.