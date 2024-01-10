Christian Atsu trends on social media as Newcastle, Black Stars, others remember him on his birthday

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Gone but not forgotten appears to be the common theme running through all the messages and tributes being paid by the football world to Christian Atsu on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.
The world tragically lost the former Newcastle winger in a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria in February 2023.
On March 17, 2023, a state funeral was held by Ghana in honour of Christian Atsu with thousands of people from all walks of life paying tribute to him.
On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Christian Atsu has been in the top trends on X (Twitter) with Newcastle, Black Stars and a host of football teams paying tributes and celebrating him.
A post by Newcastle reads “Remembering Christian Atsu on his birthday. We miss you, Christian.”.
The official page of the Black Stars shared a video collection of Christian Atsu’s best moments in the national team colours which climaxed by the 2015 AFCON where he won triple awards.
“ In our hearts forever. Happy heavenly birthday, Christian Atsu. Your legacy with the #BlackStars lives on and we cherish the memories you gifted us.”
As the Black Stars storm Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON, the players will be hoping to honour the soul of Christian Atsu with an impressive performance.
The Black Stars opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).
The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.
At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.
The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.
Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.
The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)
???? In our hearts forever ????????— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) January 10, 2024
???? Happy heavenly birthday, Christian Atsu. Your legacy with the #BlackStars lives on and we cherish the memories you gifted us. ❤️#ForeverBlackStar
pic.twitter.com/d9f7XgilSX
????❤️ Remembering Christian Atsu on his birthday today…— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 10, 2024
We will never forget you, Christian. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EtEzGs5WE9
Happy birthday in heaven, Christian Atsu ????????— PFAG (@PFAGofficial) January 10, 2024
Though you’re no longer with us, your impact on the game and the joy they brought to fans will always be remembered ❤️
Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones on his birthday ???????? pic.twitter.com/0MrcZc7CP6
Christian Atsu would have turned 32 today. ????????????— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 10, 2024
Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and his friends on his birthday. ????️ pic.twitter.com/BIDmasrFL5
Remembering Christian Atsu on what would have been his 32nd birthday.— Ghana Sports History (@GSportsHistory) January 10, 2024
At the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Atsu was adjudged both Best Player and scored the Best Goal of the Tournament, helping the Black Stars reach the finals.
He also won the Best Goal of the Tournament. pic.twitter.com/7gk92xiJtz
Happy Birthday Christian Atsu, Gone but never forgotten ????️???????? pic.twitter.com/YRBUZZnBrD— Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 10, 2024
Christian Atsu. Keep resting in power champ— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) January 10, 2024
Today should have been your 32nd birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/1cXC1mvSR8
Christian Atsu is gone but his legacy lives on as one of the AFCON greats.????????????— SHADRACK???????????? (@shadrack193) January 10, 2024
✅️AFCON 2015 Player of the Tournament.
✅️AFCON 2015 Goal of the Tournament.
✅️AFCON 2015 Team of the Tournament.
✅️AFCON 2017 Team of the Tournament.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023#sompasports pic.twitter.com/jGJ4aJVEUa
In our hearts forever ❤️— #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) January 10, 2024
Happy birthday, Christian Atsu.
Rest in peace | #FAILACOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/MkBmcOKMfd