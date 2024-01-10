Christian Atsu trends on social media as Newcastle, Black Stars, others remember him on his birthday

Gone but not forgotten appears to be the common theme running through all the messages and tributes being paid by the football world to Christian Atsu on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.



The world tragically lost the former Newcastle winger in a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria in February 2023.



On March 17, 2023, a state funeral was held by Ghana in honour of Christian Atsu with thousands of people from all walks of life paying tribute to him.



On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Christian Atsu has been in the top trends on X (Twitter) with Newcastle, Black Stars and a host of football teams paying tributes and celebrating him.



A post by Newcastle reads “Remembering Christian Atsu on his birthday. We miss you, Christian.”.



The official page of the Black Stars shared a video collection of Christian Atsu’s best moments in the national team colours which climaxed by the 2015 AFCON where he won triple awards.



“ In our hearts forever. Happy heavenly birthday, Christian Atsu. Your legacy with the #BlackStars lives on and we cherish the memories you gifted us.”



As the Black Stars storm Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON, the players will be hoping to honour the soul of Christian Atsu with an impressive performance.



The Black Stars opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.





The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)





Remembering Christian Atsu on what would have been his 32nd birthday.



At the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Atsu was adjudged both Best Player and scored the Best Goal of the Tournament, helping the Black Stars reach the finals.



