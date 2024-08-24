Christopher Antwi-Adjei's personality and style of play fit Schalke - Sporting Director Marc Wilmots

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Schalke's sporting director, Marc Wilmots, has expressed his enthusiasm regarding the club's latest acquisition, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei, who has transitioned from Bundesliga team Bochum.



Wilmots commended Antwi-Adjei for his remarkable speed, agility, and considerable experience, conveying his belief that the winger will significantly contribute to Schalke's success both on and off the pitch.



The 30-year-old forward, representing



Read full articlethe Black Stars, has entered into a two-year contract with FC Schalke, currently competing in Bundesliga 2, which will extend until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.



“Christopher’s playing style and character align perfectly with our team,” Wilmots remarked. “His quickness and agility will enhance our tactical options, and his wealth of experience will be invaluable. He is motivated to embrace this new opportunity and assist Schalke in its progress.”



Antwi-Adjei, who has dedicated a substantial portion of his career to German football, has previously represented clubs such as Paderborn and Bochum.