Source: Ghanasoccernet

Christopher Antwi-Adjei secures Bundesliga survival with Vfl Bochum

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei played a vital role in VfL Bochum's successful escape from relegation in the German Bundesliga playoff against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Despite not featuring in the decisive match, his contributions throughout the season were instrumental in Bochum's comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the first leg to secure their place in the top-flight league.

Philipp Hofmann and Kevin Stöger were among the key players who helped Bochum achieve a dramatic turnaround in the playoff.

