Christopher Antwi-Adjei to miss crucial match against Hoffenheim due to yellow card accumulation

Bochum will have to do without Christopher Antwi-Adjei, the Ghanaian winger, in their upcoming home match against TSG Hoffenheim on matchday 31, scheduled for 26th April.



The 30-year-old winger received his fifth yellow card of the season during the away game against VfL Wolfsburg, resulting in an automatic suspension.



Bochum, currently positioned 15th on the Bundesliga table with 27 points after 30 matches, finds themselves in a precarious situation. In their last five league games, the team has suffered three losses and two draws, leaving them with only four games to secure their position and avoid relegation.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei has played a crucial role for Bochum this season, featuring in 23 Bundesliga matches. He has contributed one goal and two assists to the team's overall performance.



His absence could prove to be a significant setback for Bochum's aspirations of defeating TSG Hoffenheim and improving their league position.