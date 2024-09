Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: BBC

Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA single-season assist record during the Indiana Fever's 78-74 home defeat against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.



She matched the previous record of 316 assists, held by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, in the second quarter and surpassed it in the third.



The rookie ended the game with nine assists, bringing her season total to 321, along with contributing 18 points.