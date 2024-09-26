You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986065

Source: BBC

Clark vows to get better after Indiana play-off loss

Caitlin Clark joined Indiana Fever in 2023 Caitlin Clark joined Indiana Fever in 2023

Caitlin Clark is determined to come back even stronger next season after the Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 87-81, ending her aspirations for a WNBA Championship in her rookie year.

At just 22 years old, Clark, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft from the University of Iowa, made a significant impact in her debut season, setting records for assists (337), points by a rookie (769), and three-pointers by a rookie (122).

In the second game of the first-round playoff series, she played every minute, scoring 25 points and providing nine assists, but was unable to prevent the Sun from winning the best-of-three series 2-0.

