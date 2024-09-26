Clark vows to get better after Indiana play-off loss

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Caitlin Clark is determined to come back even stronger next season after the Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 87-81, ending her aspirations for a WNBA Championship in her rookie year.



At just 22 years old, Clark, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft from the University of Iowa, made a significant impact in her debut season, setting records for assists (337), points by a rookie (769), and three-pointers by a rookie (122).



In the second game of the first-round playoff series, she played every minute, scoring 25 points and providing nine assists, but was unable to prevent the Sun from winning the best-of-three series 2-0.