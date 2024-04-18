Claude Le Roy is my favourite Black Stars coach – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Asamoah Gyan has named Claude Le Roy as his favorite Black Stars head coach.



Gyan, who had a successful career with Ghana, playing from 2003 until his retirement in 2019, had the opportunity to work with various coaches throughout his career.



These coaches include Avram Grant, the former Chelsea boss, Kwesi Appiah, and Milovan Rajevac, who led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.



However, Gyan specifically chose Le Roy as the coach with whom he felt the most comfortable playing under.



In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan expressed his admiration for Le Roy's coaching style, stating that the Frenchman provided players with confidence and made them feel at ease.



He also highlighted Le Roy's fair treatment of both starters and bench players. Under Le Roy's guidance, the Black Stars achieved a commendable third-place finish at the 2008 African Cup of Nations, which was hosted in Ghana.