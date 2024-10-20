Clinical Azim stops Davies in eighth round

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Light-welterweight prospect Adam Azim achieved a significant milestone by securing an impressive eighth-round stoppage victory against Ohara Davies at the Copper Box Arena in London.



The 22-year-old from Slough delivered a powerful body shot that sent Davies to the canvas in the fifth round.



Despite being 32, Davies continued to battle valiantly but was knocked down once more in the eighth round by a clean left hook.



The referee ultimately stopped the fight after observing Davies' corner signaling their concern by throwing in the towel.