Coach Boadu suffers monumental defeat as Accra Lions beat Berekum Chelsea 5-0

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Lions produced an impressive performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in their Ghana Premier League match week 20 encounter.



The Lions, who were struggling in 14th position with 21 points before the game, were in dire need of a win to move away from the relegation zone.



Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea, sitting in 6th place with 30 points, were aiming to solidify their position in the top half of the table.



Accra Lions started the game with a dominant display, controlling possession and creating several opportunities. Their efforts were rewarded in the 31st minute when Dominic Amponsah scored the opening goal.



The home team continued to press forward, and Ali Mohammed doubled their lead just before half-time, scoring in the 43rd minute.



Berekum Chelsea came out stronger in the second half, but their attempts to get back into the game were met with a determined Accra Lions defense, who thwarted them at every turn.



The home side then sealed their victory with two quick-fire goals from Blessing Asuman Dankwa in the 57th and 65th minutes. Both teams made substitutions in the 69th minute, with Karela United looking to protect their lead.



However, it was Accra Lions who scored again, with Abdul-Shakun Abubakari finding the net in the 89th minute to complete the demolition.



Berekum Chelsea's new head coach, Samuel Boadu, couldn't secure a win in his first game in charge, and the team suffered a loss.



Despite the heavy defeat, Samuel Boadu and his charges will aim to bounce back when they host Aduana Stars in the Matchday 21 games at the Golden City Park next weekend.