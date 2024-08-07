Coach Burkhard Ziese brought discipline to Black Stars during his tenure – Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong Manso has commended ex-Black Stars Coach Burkhard Ziese for his efforts in fostering discipline and enhancing the conditions for the team during his time in the 1990s.



Frimpong Manso, who played for the Black Stars from 1987 to 1994 while Ziese was at the helm from 1990 to 1993, shared his insights with Joy



Read full articleSports regarding the significant advancements made under Ziese's leadership.



He reflected on the inadequate facilities and living conditions that players faced during training camps, emphasizing that these concerns were largely overlooked by the Sports Ministry and other governing bodies. He acknowledged Ziese's proactive approach in tackling these challenges directly.



"Burkhard Ziese introduced a sense of discipline. There were numerous issues that needed addressing at that time. However, he arrived and transformed everything. That was when we began to achieve success... the discipline was lacking, and he also advocated for the welfare of the players," Frimpong Manso stated.



"He would engage in discussions with the authorities, the ministry, and everyone involved to secure what was necessary... at times, when we played against teams like Ivory Coast, we would be accommodated in Winneba, while they enjoyed five-star hotel accommodations. Yet, the home team was not afforded the same level of treatment."