Coaching not the problem of Black Stars — Nana Agyemang

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang has rejected the notion that the Black Stars' difficulties stem from inadequate coaching, despite ongoing criticism of Otto Addo's leadership.



Many supporters and analysts attribute the team's erratic performances to coaching issues, especially considering the high caliber of players who excel at the club level. However, Agyemang contends that the problem is more



Read full articlecomplex, pointing to a lack of engagement from players in the domestic league.



He advocates for the inclusion of local talent, which he believes could infuse the squad with renewed energy and commitment. Agyemang emphasizes the need for more home-based players in the national team.



"I don’t believe the coach is the main issue; we need to examine our challenges as Ghanaians in a broader context. We have an active Premier League in Ghana," he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.



"One question I often pose is whether any country relies solely on foreign-based players for their national team."



"By doing so, it suggests a lack of faith in our local league."



"While these foreign-based players are undoubtedly talented, we should incorporate local players to create a competitive environment in the team."